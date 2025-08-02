Banco Santander S.A. Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 383.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,205 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Banco Santander S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $119,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,232,829,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,314,000 after purchasing an additional 511,022 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,694,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,676,000 after buying an additional 666,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,559,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,760,000 after buying an additional 1,234,870 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,898,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,327,000 after buying an additional 251,992 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $571.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $563.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $539.11. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $588.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

