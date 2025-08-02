Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $602,000 Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,840,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $1,906,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRI has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.83.

Primerica Stock Performance

NYSE:PRI opened at $259.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.99. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $230.98 and a one year high of $307.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.12.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $803.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.54 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 15.82%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

