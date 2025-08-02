Barings LLC Grows Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Barings LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,576 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $60,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,747.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,786 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,376,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,395,000 after buying an additional 673,678 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,920.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 612,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,595,000 after buying an additional 596,806 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,284,000. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,139.3% during the 1st quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 558,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,274,000 after acquiring an additional 549,653 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEF stock opened at $95.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.26. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.08 and a 52-week high of $99.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.3088 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

