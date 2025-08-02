Barings LLC Has $23.77 Million Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Barings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 756.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 204,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,040 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 0.6% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Barings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $23,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $377,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 1.2%

VT opened at $128.41 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $100.89 and a 1-year high of $132.07. The company has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.31.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.