Barings LLC Has $418.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Barings LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,623,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 10.4% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Barings LLC owned 3.86% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $418,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 278,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 24,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $284.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $219.19 and a 1-year high of $317.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.23.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

