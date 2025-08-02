Barings LLC Invests $24.81 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Barings LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 567,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $24,806,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.6% of Barings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Barings LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 226,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after purchasing an additional 23,542 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 136,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,969,000 after buying an additional 23,772 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 68.7% in the first quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 105,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

