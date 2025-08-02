Barings LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Barings LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201,694 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,999 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of EWH stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.57.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

