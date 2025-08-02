Barings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Barings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134,626 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $709,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 84.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $51.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

