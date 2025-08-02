Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,056 shares during the period. Barrett Business Services makes up approximately 2.9% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.05% of Barrett Business Services worth $11,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBSI. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,849,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $44.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $46.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.79.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $292.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.91 million. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on BBSI shares. Wall Street Zen cut Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 12,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $526,280.40. Following the sale, the director owned 91,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,352.80. This represents a 11.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Meeker sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $310,993.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 55,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,938.56. This represents a 11.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,061 shares of company stock worth $1,406,470. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Articles

