Barrington Research Has Bearish Estimate for WBD Q4 Earnings

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery in a report issued on Wednesday, July 30th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery’s current full-year earnings is ($4.33) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 30.56% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

WBD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Argus upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Huber Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.54. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

