Bayforest Capital Ltd Acquires 4,068 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 482.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Genpact were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $921,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Genpact by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 170,885 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Performance

NYSE G opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $56.76.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

Insider Activity

In other Genpact news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $87,940.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $87,940. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on G. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

