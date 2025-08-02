Bayforest Capital Ltd Buys New Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 81.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 56.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 762.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AN stock opened at $190.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.85. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.33 and a fifty-two week high of $217.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.76. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AN. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $209.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on AutoNation from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on AutoNation from $212.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.38.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

