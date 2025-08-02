Bayforest Capital Ltd Buys New Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 81.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 56.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 762.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AutoNation Stock Performance
Shares of AN stock opened at $190.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.85. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.33 and a fifty-two week high of $217.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AN. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $209.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on AutoNation from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on AutoNation from $212.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.38.
AutoNation Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
