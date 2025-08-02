Bayforest Capital Ltd Raises Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 1,772.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,912 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 806,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 606,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,487,000 after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 24,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 65.4% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,116,000 after purchasing an additional 60,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total value of $527,701.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 36,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,040,999.20. The trade was a 8.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 77,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $12,483,099.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 140,042 shares in the company, valued at $22,598,577.54. This trade represents a 35.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,044 shares of company stock valued at $13,257,948 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAG shares. Wall Street Zen raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $168.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.34 and its 200 day moving average is $163.11. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.05 and a 52 week high of $186.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.22. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Stories

