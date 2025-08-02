Best Luxury Goods Stocks To Watch Now – July 31st

Get alerts:

New York Times, RealReal, SLR Investment, and Riskified are the seven Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are equity shares of companies that design, produce and sell high-end consumer products—such as designer apparel, leather accessories, fine jewelry and premium watches—primarily targeting affluent customers. These stocks tend to reflect strong brand equity, robust pricing power and healthy profit margins, making their valuations sensitive to shifts in global wealth trends, consumer confidence and currency movements. Investors often monitor them as an indicator of discretionary spending and luxury market resilience. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Shares of New York Times stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.91. 1,817,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,772. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average of $52.03. New York Times has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $58.16.

RealReal (REAL)

Shares of RealReal stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.26. 1,680,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,880. The company has a market cap of $594.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. RealReal has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $11.38.

SLR Investment (SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

SLR Investment stock remained flat at $16.00 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,913. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94.

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Riskified stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $5.09. 358,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,676. The firm has a market cap of $820.56 million, a P/E ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96. Riskified has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $6.37.

