Best Music Stocks To Research – July 31st

Amazon.com, Apple, Spotify Technology, Western Digital, and Alibaba Group are the five Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that generate revenue from various segments of the music industry, including record labels, streaming services, concert promoters, music publishers and equipment manufacturers. By buying music stocks, investors gain exposure to income streams such as streaming and download royalties, live performances and merchandise sales. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN traded up $3.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $233.44. 50,795,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,927,945. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.12. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.79. 29,552,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,313,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.16. Apple has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded down $24.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $625.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,460,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,783. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $701.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $621.28. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $300.57 and a one year high of $785.00. The firm has a market cap of $128.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Western Digital (WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

NASDAQ WDC traded up $6.46 on Thursday, reaching $77.89. The company had a trading volume of 17,303,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,030,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day moving average is $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.56. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $78.78.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.57. 8,564,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,103,137. The firm has a market cap of $287.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $73.87 and a 52 week high of $148.43.

