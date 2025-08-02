BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

BJRI has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $33.00 price target on BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average of $38.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $755.84 million, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.59. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $47.02.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.74 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 1.99%. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Restaurants

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 3,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $165,668.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,941.28. This trade represents a 44.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Trojan sold 146,102 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $6,520,532.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,896 shares in the company, valued at $887,958.48. This represents a 88.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 103.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,700,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,269,000 after acquiring an additional 863,749 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,502,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 277,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,763,000 after acquiring an additional 104,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 416,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,641,000 after acquiring an additional 92,285 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

