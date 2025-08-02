Blueshift Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,114,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Valvoline by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 21,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Valvoline by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 88,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In other news, CEO Lori Ann Flees purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $101,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,620.92. This represents a 6.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cfra Research raised Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.15.

Valvoline Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of VVV stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $403.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.38 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 106.36% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

