BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Stock

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $245.00 to $248.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Melius Research raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.35.

WM stock opened at $228.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.12. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $199.69 and a 52 week high of $242.58. The company has a market capitalization of $92.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.96%.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 83,934 shares in the company, valued at $19,922,574.24. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

