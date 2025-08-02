BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Stock Position Raised by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,331,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 343.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 25,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Wall Street Zen raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. CLSA restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.60 price objective (up from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.94.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $149.59 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.21 and a twelve month high of $153.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.73.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $682.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.15 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 31.85%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

