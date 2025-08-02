CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 5,756.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,181,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161,258 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.62% of CareTrust REIT worth $33,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 463.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRE stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.44. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 145.65%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

