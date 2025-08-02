Certified Advisory Corp Buys Shares of 3,171 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGK. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 195.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.5%

VGK stock opened at $75.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.23 and a 200-day moving average of $72.77. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $79.57. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

