Certified Advisory Corp Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 27,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after buying an additional 21,522 shares during the period. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $87.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $91.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.88 and a 200 day moving average of $84.35. The stock has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.