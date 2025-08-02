Certified Advisory Corp Has $442,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 629,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,118,000 after purchasing an additional 310,481 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 377,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,473,000 after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 365,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 334,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,564,000 after acquiring an additional 35,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $24,954,000.

BATS ITB opened at $100.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.27. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $82.71 and a one year high of $129.89.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

