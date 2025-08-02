Certified Advisory Corp Has $587,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $214.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The company has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

