Certified Advisory Corp Sells 861 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 381,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 37,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 262.5% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $269,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNQ opened at $88.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.56. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

