Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,328 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $23,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,681,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,220,858,000 after acquiring an additional 243,418 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,660,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,078,450,000 after purchasing an additional 534,033 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,237,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $695,599,000 after purchasing an additional 450,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,448,000 after purchasing an additional 59,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,962,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $454,008,000 after purchasing an additional 120,018 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,236.69. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $238.39 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $257.65. The firm has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

