Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127,937 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises about 1.9% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $19,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,282,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,211 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,010.4% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,938,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,906 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,851,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,800 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,769.9% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 534,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,137,000 after purchasing an additional 521,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 294.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 578,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,603,000 after purchasing an additional 432,076 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $52.45 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.88.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

