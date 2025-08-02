Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $108.46 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.53 and a 200-day moving average of $108.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

