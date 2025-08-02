Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,371 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of GEM stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $38.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

