Commerce Bank Has $11.41 Million Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,426 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $11,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,460,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,370,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 203.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $184.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.66 and a 12 month high of $192.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.39.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.11. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brett Jenkins sold 610 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $100,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,044. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $54,367.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,660.50. The trade was a 13.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,474 shares of company stock worth $3,666,988. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

