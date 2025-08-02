Commerce Bank Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $15,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 381,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 37,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $88.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.56. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

