Commerce Bank Sells 401 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $14,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,200,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 1.5%

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $567.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $567.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $458.82 and a 1 year high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

