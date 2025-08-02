Commerce Bank Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,853 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $30,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $87.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.88 and a 200 day moving average of $84.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

