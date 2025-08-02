Eastern Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Eastern Bank lowered its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 44.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $1,020,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $133.04 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $107.43 and a one year high of $150.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.99.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

