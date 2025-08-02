Eastern Bank Makes New $50,000 Investment in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC)

Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Camden National by 65.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden National during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden National during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAC. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Camden National from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Camden National Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of CAC opened at $36.60 on Friday. Camden National Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $50.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.23). Camden National had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $69.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.04 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden National Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Camden National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Featured Stories

