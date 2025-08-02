Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 57,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Ennis by 2.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 2.0% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ennis by 20.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EBF opened at $17.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $453.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.48. Ennis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $25.75.

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.30 million. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 10.12%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. Ennis’s payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

In other Ennis news, Director Walter D. Gruenes purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $98,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,266.57. This trade represents a 104.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

