Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 2,786 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP opened at $181.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.52. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.