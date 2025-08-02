Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Makes New Investment in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,819,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in REV Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,965,000 after purchasing an additional 39,323 shares in the last quarter. High Ground Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at $59,288,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,185,000 after purchasing an additional 524,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,384,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,121,000 after buying an additional 79,243 shares during the period.

REVG opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. REV Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average of $37.16.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. REV Group had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on REVG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on REV Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of REV Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

In other REV Group news, CEO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny sold 92,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $4,058,701.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 516,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,635,828.18. The trade was a 15.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

