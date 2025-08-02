Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Takes Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,195 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 676.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the sale, the director owned 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,236.69. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $238.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $257.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.43.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNG

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.