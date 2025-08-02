Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. Buys 9,462 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2,061.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,462 shares during the quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807,527 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132,168 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,710,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,925,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,266,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,552 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $58.52. The stock has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.10.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

