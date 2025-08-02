Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,757 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Endeavor Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,900.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of EFG opened at $107.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.34 and its 200-day moving average is $104.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

