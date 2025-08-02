Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. Has $209,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $2,775,904,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,300,993,000 after acquiring an additional 756,990 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,614,000 after acquiring an additional 568,120 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,777,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 18.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,378,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,206,000 after purchasing an additional 210,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $553.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $544.01 and its 200-day moving average is $510.73. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $574.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

