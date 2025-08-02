Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. Has $711,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 1,304,175.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 52,167 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 103.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 188.2% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 265,700.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

PDBC opened at $13.16 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

