Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. Invests $491,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8%
IEF stock opened at $95.68 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.08 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.26.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Will Hims & Hers Fall Along With Novo Nordisk?
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Play It Cool: Why Comfort Systems USA Is a Hidden AI Winner
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Rocket Lab Reports Next Week: Here’s What Investors Should Know
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.