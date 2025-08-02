Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. Invests $491,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEF stock opened at $95.68 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.08 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.3088 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

