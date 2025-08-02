Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 973 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 80.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $878,000. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $634,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $192.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.26 and a 200 day moving average of $189.13. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.