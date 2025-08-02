Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc cut its stake in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Ennis were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Ennis by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,649,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ennis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Ennis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 629,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,985 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ennis by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Ennis by 968.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 279,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 253,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter D. Gruenes purchased 5,500 shares of Ennis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $98,945.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,266.57. The trade was a 104.90% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ennis Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE EBF opened at $17.58 on Friday. Ennis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $453.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.30 million. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 10.12%.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

