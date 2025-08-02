Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

FSS has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Friday, July 11th. CJS Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Federal Signal from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Federal Signal

Federal Signal Stock Performance

FSS stock opened at $122.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.18 and its 200-day moving average is $92.47.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $564.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 22nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Federal Signal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth about $79,810,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at about $45,307,000. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,945,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1,266.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 464,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,171,000 after purchasing an additional 430,583 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,636,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Signal

(Get Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.