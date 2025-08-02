Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.2% of Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average of $46.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

