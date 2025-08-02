Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $4.37 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,000. Invesco QQQ makes up about 3.8% of Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $553.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $544.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.73. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $574.63.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.