Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,011,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7,774.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 141,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,295,000 after buying an additional 139,932 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 442,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,944,000 after buying an additional 27,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $108.46 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.16. The company has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.