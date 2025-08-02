Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,011,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7,774.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 141,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,295,000 after buying an additional 139,932 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 442,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,944,000 after buying an additional 27,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $108.46 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.16. The company has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Will Hims & Hers Fall Along With Novo Nordisk?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Play It Cool: Why Comfort Systems USA Is a Hidden AI Winner
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Rocket Lab Reports Next Week: Here’s What Investors Should Know
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.